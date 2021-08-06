Edens Zero Hypes Next Anime Arc With New Trailer

✖

Edens Zero is hyping the new arc coming to the anime with a cool new trailer! While Hiro Mashima's original manga series has made its way through its third anniversary of running in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, its very first anime adaptation has reached the final chunk of episodes for its debut season. The second cour of the series has gathered the third of the Edens Zero's Four Shining Stars, and now it's preparing for the fourth and final member of this group, Valkyrie. This is coming with the next major arc of the anime, Sun Jewel.

Joining the anime as of the newest and upcoming episodes of Edens Zero are the confirmed addition of Honoka Inoue as Xiomei, and the new cast member, Miyuki Sawashiro as Valkyrie. We'll be seeing more of Valkyrie with the final few episodes of the first season of the series now running in Japan, and you can check out the trailer for the anime's take on the Sun Jewel arc below:

Edens Zero's anime might be airing new episodes in Japan, but the first cour of the series will be making its debut internationally as Netflix will be streaming the series on August 26th with both its original Japanese audio and English dubbed cast. There's yet to be any word on when the second cour (which includes this currently running Sun Jewel arc) will debut, however.

Netflix officially describe the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

