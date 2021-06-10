Edens Zero Releases New Trailer With Netflix Release Date

✖

Edens Zero is one of the most anticipated anime series to release this year, and during Netflix Geeked Week, the streaming service has revealed a brand new trailer for the hyped television show, along with a release date as to when fans can expect to see the story of Shiki and Rebecca make landfall. Starting on August 26th, anime fans can finally have the opportunity to experience the animated adaptation of the world created by Hiro Mashima.

Created by the same mangaka responsible for Fairy Tail, fans of that franchise are looking forward to seeing what new adventures will spring from Mashima's head with Edens Zero. Netflix is clearly attempting to stretch its legs when it comes to anime dominance, introducing a number of new series during their Geeked Week event.

Netflix Geeked shared the new trailer via their Official Twitter Account, giving anime fans a brand new look at the world of Edens Zero that is sure to make ripples in the anime community with the series being marked as one of the biggest to be released in 2021:

The adventure's beginning. Peep the trailer for the legendary space fantasy adaptation, Edens Zero, now. Available Globally August 26th #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/2ksVW9riCX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

For those who might not be familiar with Edens Zero, the official description released by Netflix reads as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

On top of Edens Zero, Netflix will also be diving into the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash and Godzilla: Singular Point to expand their anime library, and these two are just the tip of the iceberg with the many announcements that the streaming service has revealed so far. With the manga for Edens Zero still running to this day, there are plenty of adventures to adapt in this highly anticipated series.

What project are you most hyped for when it comes to Netflix anime this year?