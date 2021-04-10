Edens Zero Confirms Netflix Release Window

✖

Edens Zero has confirmed when it will be getting its international release with Netflix! The anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest work, Edens Zero, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year given the massive popularity of Fairy Tail's anime. As it was confirmed for a release in the Spring 2021 anime schedule in Japan, fans overseas had been patiently waiting to see which streaming service would license the new anime. It was soon confirmed that Netflix would be streaming the new anime internationally, and that meant a longer wait for the series than expected.

When it announced its international release for Edens Zero, Netflix originally slated that the series would debut some time in the vague "2021" window. Now that Edens Zero has officially begun in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 season, the official Twitter account has confirmed that the series will be available for international fans this Fall on Netflix.

Overseas fans, "EDENS ZERO" will be coming out in Fall 2021 for ex-Japan territories on Netflix! Please wait a little longer! #EDENSZERO — EDENS ZEROプロジェクト公式 (@EDENSZERO_PJ) April 10, 2021

As anime fans have come to learn from Netflix's releases, they operate outside of the traditional seasonal schedule in Japan. They do not simulcast their new series in international territories, but instead hold them back until the series has completed its run in Japan. This often comes with a full English dub adaptation of the series as well, but it also means excited fans have to wait for several months after the original release.

It has yet to be confirmed as to how many episodes Edens Zero will be running for, but with this Fall 2021 release confirmed for Netflix's international schedule, it at least confirms we'll be getting to see that first full cour for ourselves this Fall. Netflix officially describes Edens Zero as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

How do you feel about Edens Zero hitting international Netflix this Fall? Will you be missing this series along with your other Spring 2021 anime watches? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!