Edens Zero Creator Cozies Up Rebecca With New Sketch

Edens Zero’s creator is cozying up Rebecca Bluegarden for the Fall with a fun new sketch! The debut anime adaptation of Hiro Mashima’s newest series ended its run in Japan along with the rest of the Summer 2021 anime schedule, and while there has still yet to be any word on whether or not there will be more anime in the future, fans are still looking forward to seeing what could come next. This is especially true given the first season of the series introduced fans to Mashima’s newest central crew of characters such as his newest main heroine, Rebecca.

Rebecca was introduced to fans with the debut season of the anime, and helped usher in Shiki Granbell to a whole new space faring world than anything seen in Mashima’s more fantasy based franchises released before. While the future of the anime is still coming together following the tragic and sudden passing of its director, Mashima is not only continuing showing Rebecca and the Edens Zero crew love with new weekly chapters of the manga series but with fun new sketches on Twitter. Sketches like this cozy sweater look for Rebecca crafted for the Fall! You can check it out below from series creator Hiro Mashima’s official Twitter account:

Edens Zero‘s first season might have come to an end, and while there might yet to be any word on what kind of anime is in the future for this franchise, the staff behind the series did confirm plans to continue the anime with new material someday. As for fans outside of Japan, there has yet to be any word on when the second half of this debut season will be streaming on Netflix. Fans can currently catch up with the anime’s first cour with the streamer, however.

Edens Zero currently has 12 episodes available with Netflix as of this writing. It features both a Japanese and English dubbed audio version, and they describe the series as such, “It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix.”

