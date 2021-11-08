Edens Zero Confirms Part 2’s Netflix Release Date

Edens Zero has confirmed when Part 2 of the series will be releasing on Netflix! Edens Zero kicked off its anime adaptation debut in Japan earlier this March as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, but fans of Hiro Mashima’s work didn’t get to see the newest anime outside of Japan until later in the Summer. But its run in Japan had continued straight through the Spring and Summer schedules until the first season had officially wrapped alongside the rest of the Summer 2021 schedule. Now fans outside of Japan know why they’ll be able to watch the rest of the season too.

Edens Zero‘s official Twitter account has confirmed that Part 2 of the series will be releasing with Netflix on November 24th. Part 2 of the series includes the second cour of the anime’s debut season, which runs from Episodes 13 to 25. If it’s anything like the first cour of the series released on Netflix worldwide, these new episodes will be available in both Japanese and English dubbed audio when they premiere. So soon fans will be able to see how the first season of the series comes to an end!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/EDENSZERO_PJ/status/1457482194855743490?s=20

The first season of Hiro Mashima’s Edens Zero anime came to an end this Summer, but it’s currently unconfirmed as to whether or not the series would be continuing with a second season just yet. The director behind the first season of the series, Yuji Suzuki, had tragically passed before the first season aired its final episode, and while the staff announced that their anime future will likely continue, it might be some time before we find out when as the team needs to fill this important role. But at least fans worldwide will be able to check out its full run soon.

The first 12 episodes of Edens Zero are now streaming on Netflix, and they describe the first episodes as such, “It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix.”

Are you ready to stream Part 2 of Edens Zero later this month? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!