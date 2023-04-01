Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Season 2 Premiere With New Sketch

The Edens Zero anime has officially returned for Season 2 of its run as part of the new wave of anime releases hitting during the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Edens Zero manga creator Hiro Mashima is celebrating the new episodes' premiere with a special new sketch! Edens Zero's manga run is currently in the midst of its final saga as Edens Zero manga creator Hiro Mashima is gearing up for the grand finale. But while the manga is currently winding down, the Edens Zero anime is really only getting started as Season 2 has officially hit this Spring.

Edens Zero Season 2 has now premiered overseas as part of the leading wave of new anime releases coming over the course of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and while it might be a while before the new episodes get their international launch around the world with Netflix, Edens Zero manga series creator Hiro Mashima took to Twitter to celebrate the start of Edens Zero Season 2 with some special new art for Shiki Granbell and Rebecca Bluegarden. Check it out below:

Edens Zero Season 2: Release Date and What to Know

Edens Zero Season 2 officially premiered overseas on April 1st, but has yet to confirm when fans outside of Japan will be able to check out the new episodes with Netflix. If it's not a simulcast release, it's likely we won't get to see Edens Zero Season 2 until much later this year. New additions to the Edens Zero anime for Season 2 include the likes of Taku Yashiro as Laguna, Rumi Okubo as Sylph, Toshiki Masuda as Fie, and Atsushi Imaruoka as Daichi.

If you wanted to catch up, you can now find the first season of Edens Zero streaming with Netflix. They tease the Edens Zero anime as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

