Edens Zero Season 2 Shares Opening: Watch

Edens Zero Season 2 is now underway overseas, and while fans outside of Japan have yet to be able to check out any of the new episodes for themselves, Edens Zero Season 2 has shared its opening theme sequence to celebrate the premiere for the new episodes! Although there was some unfortunate matters behind the scenes as the Edens Zero anime wrapped up its first season some time ago, it was quickly announce thereafter that there were already plans in place for Edens Zero to return with a Season 2 of the anime. Now the anime has finally kicked off as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule.

Edens Zero Season 2 is now streaming overseas, but unfortunately it will be a little while longer before it's available with Netflix in outside territories. But with the first episode of Edens Zero Season 2 now available, the new opening theme sequence has been spotted for Season 2 as well. The new opening theme is titled "Never say Never" as performed by Takanori Nishikawa, who returns from Edens Zero Season 1 to perform the opening theme once more. You can check it out below as spotted by @AnarshiE on Twitter:

Edens Zero Season 2: What to Know

Edens Zero Season 2 officially premiered overseas on April 1st, but has yet to confirm when fans outside of Japan will be able to check out the new episodes with Netflix. New additions to the Edens Zero anime for Season 2 include the likes of Taku Yashiro as Laguna, Rumi Okubo as Sylph, Toshiki Masuda as Fie, and Atsushi Imaruoka as Daichi. If you wanted to catch up with the anime's run so far, you can now find the first season of Edens Zero streaming with Netflix.

They tease the Edens Zero anime as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

