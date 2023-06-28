El Tigre Is Coming to Paramount+ Soon

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera is finally coming to streaming as Paramount+ has announced it will be coming to their streaming service next month! Originally created by Jorge R. Gutierrez and Sandra Equihua, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera was one of the most notable Nickelodeon animated releases of the 2000s as a young boy with superpowers was torn between following in the heroic steps of his superhero father, or the more villainous steps of his supervillain grandfather. But while it was a very distinct cartoon with Nickelodeon, it's been pretty tough to revisit for those fans wanting to check it out once more.

Thankfully the trouble to check out El Tigre's episodes will soon be over as El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera will be streaming with Paramount+ beginning on July 26th. It's listed as a "Season 1" release so right now it's hard to tell how many episodes of its original 26 episode run (with a total of 50 stories in total as many of the episodes were split into two distinct segments) will be available, but any streaming release will be great considering it's been unavailable to watch for a while!

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

What Is El Tigre?

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera was created by Jorge R. Gutierrez and Sandra Equiha for Nickelodeon back in 2007. Set in the Mexican culture inspired Miracle City, the titular El Tigre is the name of the young hero Manny Rivera who fights crime in his town. His father, the famous superhero White Pantera, and his grandfather, the famous villain Puma Loco, are both trying to influence the young Manny to use his powers for either good or evil. Together with his best friend Frida Suarez, Manny then takes on all sorts of powerful foes as he battles with his own ideals.

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera was not only a step forward in representation on Nickelodeon as a whole, but was also forward thinking in the way that fans even voted on the end of a particular episode. There was a two part special event that saw fans voting for whether they wanted Manny to go the heroic or villain route, with fans ultimately voting for Manny to be good.

Now fans will be able to check out El Tigre and all it has to offer with Paramount+ this July!