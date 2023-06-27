Paramount+ Removes Inside Amy Schumer, Many Nickelodeon Shows, and More From Streamer

As part of the rollout for Paramount+ with Showtime, Paramount Global has removed a number of shows from the Paramount+ streaming platform, including Inside Amy Schumer, Tell Me A Story, and a handful of Nickelodeon series. Today's departures join Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, and other recent cancellations announced last week. While they are being removed from the streamer, it seems unlikely many of these series will be removed completely from the internet. Yes, there have been plenty of shows and movies cancelled by a number of platforms with an eye toward writing down losses for tax reasons, but between reports that Star Trek and Grease will be shopped around, and the fact that several of these Nick shows have been around a while, it seems unlikely Paramount could claim a total loss on most, if not any, of those series.

According to Deadline, who did the most comprehensive accounting of the changes, Nickelodeon content removed from the streamer includes All In With Cam Newton, Allegra's Window, Becca's Bunch, Bella and the Bulldogs, Crashletes, Digby Dragon, The Fresh Beat Band, The Halo Effect, Legendary Dudas, Monsters vs. Aliens, Mutt & Stuff, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Peter Rabbit, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, Ride and The Troop.

Other non-Nick projects leaving the platform include From Cradle to Stage, a miniseries based on Virginia Grohl's autobiography (she's the mother of Nirvana and Foo Fighters rocker Dave); Ghislaine: Partner in Crime, a docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein's partner; and movies Snow Day and Fantasy Football.

"The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service," a Paramount+ spokesperson said on Friday. "We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is a prequel series to the beloved '70s film. The Game is a revival of the 2000s CW/BET series from Black Lightning executive producer Mara Brock Akil, and spun out of her popular series Girlfriends. Queen of the Universe is a singing competition show featuring the most talented drag queens from around the world. It appears that Grease and Trek will be shopped around, while this is the end of the road for Girlfriends and Queen of the Universe. Queen is the only show with a firm removal date, that being June 30. Star Trek: Prodigy is the first kids animated series from Star Trek in years.