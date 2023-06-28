Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 Also Pulled From Comedy Central Schedule After Axed From Paramount+

Comedy Central has joined Paramount+ in pulling the plug on Inside Amy Schumer. Word broke earlier this week that several shows were being removed from Paramount+ following the cancellations of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Star Trek: Prodigy. As Paramount+ with Showtime launches and offers a new subscription tier for customers, it appears Paramount Global has decided some shows just have to go away. Along with streaming on Paramount+, Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 was also set to air linearly on Comedy Central, but now that won't happen, according to Deadline.

The sketch comedy show returned after a six-year absence on Paramount+ in October. Inside Amy Schumer originally debuted as a Comedy Central series and featured Amy Schumer performing in various sketch segments. The description of the series reads, "Comedian Amy Schumer shares her real thoughts about our effed up world in short scenes with some other funny people."

Nickelodeon content was also removed from Paramount+, with the list of shows falling off the streamer including All In With Cam Newton, Allegra's Window, Becca's Bunch, Bella and the Bulldogs, Crashletes, Digby Dragon, The Fresh Beat Band, The Halo Effect, Legendary Dudas, Monsters vs. Aliens, Mutt & Stuff, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Peter Rabbit, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, Ride and The Troop.

"The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service," a Paramount+ spokesperson said. "We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors."

Star Trek: Prodigy Creator Comments on Cancellation

Planned for release later this year, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is nearly complete but will not stream on Paramount+. Instead, Paramount+ will remove Star Trek: Prodigy from its library, making it the exclusive home of every television episode in the Star Trek Universe no longer, and shop the show to other streamers and networks once the second season is finished. Star Trek: Prodigy's first season also aired on Nickelodeon. Dan and Kevin Hageman, Star Trek: Prodigy's creators, took to Twitter to share comments about the show on their shared account:

"#StarTrek has taught my brother and me to strive for a better future. While news of #StarTrekProdigy not returning to Paramount+ is disappointing… We have faith this show will be picked up by a new home to help grow our fervent fanbase and inspire the next generation of Star Trek fans. Our talented and passionate team of artists are working tirelessly to complete S2… And we are staying positive and hopeful that our amazing fans will get to see it soon! Janeway would never give up, so why would we? Let's follow her orders and 'Go Boldly.'

Star Trek: Prodigy lead writer Aaron J. Waltke also commented on Twitter. He wrote, "In a world of deep uncertainty, I choose joy. It can feel radical to reject cynicism. To try every day to make the world a tiny bit better. Hope is a tool. It can be a battery, a shield, or a weapon. And it can be used in service of others. We build a road, stone by stone."