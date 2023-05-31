SpongeBob SquarePants Universe Crossover Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

SpongeBob SquarePants recently had a special crossover bringing together the three main shows from the SpongeBob Universe together in a fun new way, and now fans can check out to see how it all worked out as SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is now streaming on Paramount+. SpongeBob SquarePants cemented its extended SpongeBob Universe in place with a fun celebration of its three main shows, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years (the Paramount+ exclusive series). The Tidal Zone offered up a story theme that tied all of them together, and was one of the big surprises seen earlier this year.

SpongeBob SquarePants The Tidal Zone brought together SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years under a single umbrella, and now fans can check it out for themselves as the new one-hour special is now streaming with Paramount+. Following each of the shows as they take on some strange new adventures that they have never dealt with before, it's a tease for where the future of the SpongeBob Universe can go after such a project.

Putting Together the SpongeBob Universe

Speaking with ComicBook.com for SpongeBob SquarePants The Tidal Zone earlier this year, SpongeBob Universe Executive Producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller opened up about bringing this universe together. "Nickelodeon wanted to expand the content and see if we could use these characters in different situations, so that they just have more content. So we tried to find ways of splitting off the characters into different situations that would work on their own as their own shows -- apart from the SpongeBob Universe -- would offer something different with the same characters," Ceccarelli explained.

"It's such a great cast of characters. SpongeBob started off with SpongeBob as the main character, but over the years, all the other characters have really been developed," Ceccarelli elaborated further. "And so it seemed like a natural progression at this point. Since we're still on the air after this much time and we've done that much development with the characters, why not break them off and see how they operate in their own different spaces?"

What are you hoping to see from the next phase of the SpongeBob Universe? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!