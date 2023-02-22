Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Releases First Teaser, Poster

Eminence in Shadow officially brought its first season to an end not long ago, but fans have already been given the first look at what's coming to the anime next with the first teaser trailer and poster for Season 2 of the series! The anime adaptation for Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai's original light novel series first premiered last Fall as part of the jam packed Fall 2023 anime schedule, and was surprisingly expanded to a full 20 episode run bringing it through to the Winter 2023 anime slate. Now the anime already has plans for a bright future in mind.

Eminence in Shadow ended with the tease that Shadow Garden was only going to get bigger from here on out, and now that has been confirmed to be the case as Season 2 of the anime has been officially announced to be in the works. Featuring a returning main staff from the first season, you can check out the teaser trailer for Eminence in Shadow Season 2 in the video above. There are some major new villains being teased along with a dangerous looking red moon, and that moon itself is the focus for the first poster that you can check out below:

How to Catch Up with Eminence in Shadow

Directed by Kazuya Nakanishi for Nexus, with scripts writen by Kanichi Katou, characters designed by Makoto Iino, and music composed by Kenichiro Suehiro, the first season of Eminence in Shadow is now complete. If you wanted to catch up with it before the second season (which has yet to reveal a concrete release window or date for the new episodes as of this writing), you can now find the series (and its upcoming English dub release) exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease Eminence in Shadow as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

