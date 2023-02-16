2023 Anime Lineup Gets Hit With Another COVID Delay

COVID-19 has been thrown quite a few monkey wrenches in the anime industry, with series such as Uncle From Another World, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, and BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense being just a few examples of series that have had to delayed their episodes. In the past, some big franchises such as One Piece and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have had to push back installments thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, another big anime series has confirmed that the arrival of its second season will need to be pushed back.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge is the series that is pushing back its second season from this April to July, with the first season landing in 2017 via twelve episodes and an OVA special. With the manga run, which debuted in 2012 from creators Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv, continuing to release new chapters thanks to a recent sequel series, there should be plenty of material to keep the anime adaptation from Studio Silver Link to further explore the revenge of Makabe Masamune as he attempts to settle the score for a past rejection.

COVID-Kun's Revenge

While the second season will be hitting this summer, Silver Link has yet to release an exact date for when anime fans can expect Makabe Masamune and Adagaki Aki to make their comeback. Unfortunately, it seems that the coronavirus pandemic will continue throwing some major roadblocks into anime production in the future.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Masamune-kun's Revenge, you can currently stream the first season on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service sharing an official description for the series:

"I've returned to this town for revenge!" Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he's lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy... all to make the "Brutal Princess" Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did."

