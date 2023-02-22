Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Announced

Eminence in Shadow might have brought its first season to an end recently, but it's far from the end of the anime overall as it has announced it will be coming back for Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai's original light novel series kicked off its run last October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but ran for much longer than fans had initially expected. It's 20 episode season continued through the Winter 2023 anime schedule, but ended before everything else is going to wrap up leading into the new arrivals this Spring.

The first season came to an end with some pretty huge reveals for Shadow Garden as the group is now getting ready for their first major plan against the rest of the world (with "Shadow" himself none the wiser still, hilariously enough). Thankfully, the series has been confirmed to continue with a second season of the anime. Unfortunately, there are still very few details about what to expect from the new season as it's currently in the midst of development.

How to Watch Eminence in Shadow

Eminence in Shadow is likely one of the major hidden gems in the Isekai genre that more fans should definitely check out. Playing on the tropes of the genre by having a main character who's so into his fantasy role that he gives himself as a mastermind of a shadow organization fighting a devious cult that he has no idea that it has become a full on reality. Directed by Kazuya Nakanishi for Nexus, you can now find the complete first season now streaming with HIDIVE. They tease Eminence of Shadow as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

