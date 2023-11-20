Evangelion: Thrice Upon a Time Blu-rays Get a Black Friday Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Rebuild of Evangelion film series came to a close with Hideaki Anno's feature film Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time in 2021, so it has been a long wait for the 4K Blu-ray release, which dropped on October 17th. However, Evangelion fans are generally a patient bunch, and that patience has paid off with a 4K UHD Blu-ray Collector's Edition and a standard Blu-ray, both of which are heavily discounted on Amazon for Black Friday.

The Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time 4K Collector's Edition (pictured above) is available to order here on Amazon for $55.28 (31% off). It will include the following special features and bonuses:

ORIGINAL JAPANESE AND ENGLISH AUDIO TRACKS

EVANGELION:3.0(-46h)

EVANGELION:3.0(-120min.)

Rebuild of EVANGELION:3.0+1.11

[Current EVANGELION]

Message for Kinro

Message for ANN

Stage Greetings

Promotional Reels

Trailers & TV Spots

Book

Art Cards

Optional English, English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

The standard Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time Blu-ray is available to order here on Amazon for $18.08 (40% off). It will include all of the bonus features on the Collector's Edition minus the Japanese and English audio tracks, the subtitles, the collectibles, and the 4K.

Serving as the fourth and final film in the massively popular franchise, the official GKIDS synopsis for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time reads: "From legendary director Hideaki Anno, EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF EVANGELION films, bringing an epic conclusion to the story of Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots, with the stunning visuals and thought-provoking storytelling that has made EVANGELION a global pop culture phenomenon."

"Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari's improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan."