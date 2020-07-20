Evangelion's Final Film Shares Updated Poster for Final Theatrical Run

✖

Neon Genesis Evangelion's final film is celebrating the final days of its theatrical run in Japan with an updated poster! Although the final film in the franchise had been delayed a number of times during its production, its actual its premiere was delayed as well due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the film has been successfully running in Japan since early March, it's getting ready to bring its run to an end in theaters in a special new way. It's going to be releasing a special updated version of the film on June 12th, and celebrated with a new poster.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time has already outperformed the rest of the films in the franchise as the highest grossing film thus far, and longest film in the franchise to date. It's going to be getting a special update titled "3.0 + 1.01," for its final stretch in theaters and has updated the previous poster to include a few touch ups and adjustments to reflect the new changes. You can check it out below as shared on Studio Khara's official Twitter account:

Following nearly a decade of waiting, Evangelion's story came to an end with this third film. For fans outside of Japan, there has unfortunately yet to be any international release plans made known for it. The waiting was definitely worth it for many fans, however, and they responded in kind by quickly making it one of the most successful films in the box office releasing in Japan during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and breaking other major records for the franchise as a whole.

Would you want to check out Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time if you ever get a chance? What would you want to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!