‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Introduces A Long-Awaited Character

Fairy Tail is back, and the magical series is all fired up thanks to its sequel. It wasn’t long ago that Hiro Mashima revived his iconic franchise for another go, and its newest installment has a lot to share.

You know, such as creatures known as God Dragons.

Yes, that is right. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is only three chapters in, but the sequel has introduced a group which could become Natsu’s next big threat. After arriving at the first magical guild, the Dragon Slayer and his friends learn about the 100 Years Quest, and its main task is a big one.

According to the guild leader Elefceria, his yet-completed quest requires its champion to seek out a series of powerful dragons.

“The 100 Year Quest asks to seal five dragons known as the Five God Dragons. You could say each one of them is equal to the power of Acnologia,” the older man explains before he is told of Natsu’s accomplishments. As the pink-haired mage is the one who beat Acnologia, he stands the best chance at completing the mission, and the team is sent off hastily to find the first God Dragon.

“I don’t know their exact locations, but I have a lead on one of them. The Water God Dragon, Merkphobia,” Elefceria tells the group.

At long last, it looks like Fairy Tail is about to bring in an actual water dragon. Fans have waited quite some time for such an arrival, but none of the elemental dragons to date have had such power. Igneel was the Fire Dragon, and his comrades were also elemental in nature. However, a Water Dragon has never mixed into the fold until now, and fans are eager to learn if Merkphobia took on a Dragon Slayer apprentice of their own.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

