‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Natsu’s Insane Power Creep

When it comes to power creeps, anime doesn’t care to follow any set rules. Series such as Dragon Ball have long done its own thing, and it seems Fairy Tail is ready to do its own thing.

After all, Natsu Dragneel just revealed his new power level, and it is one of the biggest the anime has ever floated.

Recently, Fairy Tail outed its latest episode, and the final season made sure to highlight Natsu’s strength. The update followed the Dragon Slayer as he helped Lamia Scale defend its city from a rival guild, and things got real messy when a familiar foe showed up.

It’s been awhile since fans have heard from Bluenote Stinger, but the Gravity mage hasn’t quit his job. After the baddie took on Fairy Tail in the ‘Tenrou Island’ arc, he found himself facing Natsu head-on in Margaret Town. As fans will remember, the man was a strong opponent as he gave Gildarts a surprisingly hard time, but Natsu was ready for him.

After the Gravity mage showed up to attack, Natsu managed to withstand his attacks. While Wendy and others fell before Bluenote’s enhanced gravity, the pink-haired fighter didn’t even notice the change. All of Orochi Fin was shaken by the display of power, and it was not long after that Natsu took down Bluenote with a single Fire Dragon King’s Roar. Natsu one-shotted the baddie when it took Gildarts awhile to take him down. So, fans were quick to do the math.

As it turns out, Natsu has the curse of the Power Creep, and it seems he is finally more powerful than Gildarts. The Dragon Slayer’s lifelong dream to match the red-haired mage has come true, and fans want to know what Natsu did during his training trip to reach this new height. If audiences are lucky, they will get a glimpse into Natsu’s past as this final season continues, but one thing is for sure. Gray had better have stepped up his training regime if he wants to stand a change against his rival anymore.

