‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Cute Wendy One-Shot

Throughout the last few weeks, Fairy Tail Hiro Mashima has been having a celebration of his characters and fans on Twitter. Uploading new art and full-on manga panels that not only give fans a hefty amount of fan service for his attractive characters, but have told a cute story as it went on.

The latest release focuses on Wendy, and is the cutest one yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wendy is seen here trying to hang out with her fellow guild members but increasingly finds it to be difficult as each of the series’ ‘ships move a bit forward.

First Wendy stumbles on a drunk Lucy crawling over Natsu, then she stumbles on Erza and Jellal wrestling, Gray and Juvia in the hot spring, and Gajeel and Levy‘s cozy scene. Increasingly embarassed, she gives up until Carla approaches her. But Carla is soon distracted by her own crew, leaving Wendy alone again.

Mashima uploaded some other fan service works in the past like an alluring sketch of Lucy for Christmas, also uploaded a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit, a decidedly less naughty sketch of Wendy and Plue, and a comic much like this one depicting a very NSFW encounter between Natsu and Lucy.

Last Halloween he depicted both Erza and Lucy in risque outfits. Lucy donned a tight-fitting cat costume while Erza wore a golden Playboy bunny suit. The Halloween pair of sketches also led to a fan debate as fans felt Erza and Lucy got the brunt of the focus, which made some later sketches of Erza and Lucy with tight fitting clothing a bit harder to appreciate even when the sketches highlighted the kind of features fans of the series tended to enjoy.

But Mashima has also uploaded sketches for a different kind of fan as well. Fans of the “NaLu” ship in the series were treated to a sketch catering to their needs recently as it featured a handsomely dressed Natsu and a scantily clad Lucy. There’s even one decidedly less spicy work with Natsu and Gray playing around (that goes well with the bedroom sketch of Erza). Mashima has also teased that he was working on his next work for 2018, by releasing a piece of new art with most of the series’ characters.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.