Fairy Tail Creator Shares Sweet Edens Zero Sketch

Hiro Mashima is ending the year at a stronger place than ever. Not only did Fairy Tail end its final season earlier this year, but the franchise will be getting its very first console video game effort too. But that doesn’t mean that Mashima’s current series, Edens Zero, is lacking of love as not only is Mashima continuing their adventures every week with new chapters, but even brought all of his franchises together for a cool crossover event series. Because of all this love for Edens Zero, fans have definitely fallen in love with its central protagonist Rebecca.

Mashima took to Twitter to share an adorable new sketch celebrating Edens Zero‘s Rebecca, and it’s a great way to not only celebrate the winter season but the holidays as well. Rebecca often takes on many adorable outfits in the main series, but perhaps this fluffy Winter coat look can make its way to the official series someday!

If you haven’t checked out Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai) for its first chapter in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. Currently available on a simulpub schedule for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle, the story of Edens Zero is set in a completely different world than seen in Mashima’s previous work, Fairy Tail.

The series follows new main character, Rebecca, as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.

Fans were initially divided over Rebecca’s appearance since she seemed to look so much like Lucy Heatfilia from Fairy Tail, but as the series continued Mashima shared many examples of just how different the two characters are. It doesn’t quite explain some actual crossover designs from Fairy Tail such as Happy and the new Erza (Elsie Crimson), but that’s just part of Mashima’s quirky style.

Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero came together for the new series, Hero’s. This mini-series debuted in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan as part of a celebration of Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s 60th Anniversary, and will run alongside the weekly release of Edens Zero until December 25th.