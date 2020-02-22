Juvia Shines with this Adorable Fairy Tail Cosplay

Fairy Tail continues to be one of the most beloved action manga and anime franchises a couple of years after the original series came to an end, and although it lives on through an official sequel and several spin-offs, there’s nothing that has admittedly caught the same kind of magic the original run of the series had. While series creator Hiro Mashima will continue to try as he teases that he has four new announcements for projects currently in the works, there’s a majority of fans that want to see Fairy Tail‘s crew go on more adventures.

Because while new characters are great, a major draw of Fairy Tail was seeing how some of the characters grew closer over the course of the series. One of the famous central pairs was between Gray Fullbuster and Juvia Lockser, and although the official series never quite pulled the trigger on this pairing completely, fans have been in love with the two of them ever since they were brought together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Juvia was especially fun thanks to her obsessive love for Gray, and artist @callmejuviia (who you can find on Instagram here) captured that perfectly while also being sure to reflect just how adorable Juvia was when deeply sunken into her feelings of love. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐮𝐯𝐢𝐚 (@callmejuviia) on Feb 6, 2020 at 3:02am PST

Mashima’s a big fan of Juvia too as she’s been one of the main heroines in the rotation of many of the sexy bits of artwork he often shares with fans on Twitter. This fan service goes beyond her looks too as Mashima once drew up what Juvia and Grey’s child might look like. Now we just need to get them into an anime again someday!

Hoping to see Juvia in an anime again someday? Wondering where Gray and Juvia’s relationship can go from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.