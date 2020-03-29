Fairy Tail Fires Up with Explosive My Hero Academia Crossover

There are few franchises that would fit together as well as Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail and Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. Although they come from different publishing houses (and thus might never be able to have an official crossover of any kind), the two franchises have a ton of similarities. Both series have large and expansive worlds with fun rules, massive casts of fan favorite characters with unique personalities, and both creators tend to inject a ton of fan service into some of the characters’ actual designs. So it’s not hard to imagine a universe where they could share the same space.

But what would it actually look like if the two universes collided? Pixiv artist Rrryota (who you can find here) brought this fun idea to life an imagined a world where Fairy Tail‘s Natsu Dragneel and My Hero Academia‘s Katsuki Bakugo had swapped costumes and readied themselves for what is most likely going to be a fiery showdown. Check out the fun concept art below:

The two of them might have a lot in common when it comes to their fiery power set (and how good they’d look with each other’s outfits), but they could not be any more different. Bakugo’s more of a prickly individual who tends who hide his true feelings behind a tough guy facade, and Natsu is far more open with his emotions. He’s always been an open book, especially when it comes to Lucy, so the only tough thing to imagine about this crossover is wondering how the two would get along.

It would probably be a one way street for the most part as Bakugo would probably try to get away from Natsu’s constant happiness, but there’s a good chance that the two would fight one another before too long as they both like taking on strong opponents. This would be a beneficial relationship for Bakugo to be sure as Natsu would definitely find a way through that tough exterior.

Which Fairy Tail characters do you think would fit in well in My Hero Academia's hero world? Which characters from My Hero Academia would be strongest in Fairy Tail's magical land? Which characters would have the best costume swaps?