Fairy Tail Creator Shares Sultry Juvia x Gray Artwork

Out of all the things to love about Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail franchise, one of the major elements that often stands above the rest was the romantic dynamics between many of the characters. Because Mashima packed the franchise with tons of fan favorite heroes and villains, there were plenty of opportunities to spark romance between anyone he wanted. This includes some of the relationships that were mostly mined for gags throughout its run like the seemingly one way love between Juvia Lockser and Gray Fullbuster. There was a push and pull throughout its run, and Mashima seemingly locked in their couple towards the end of the series.

But while their dynamic was rather innocent and cheeky in the main series, they have been anything but with Mashima's own personal Twitter account. Mashima's quite famous among fans for his fan service elements introduced into each of his action series, but he goes the extra mile with fresh art shared directly to fans.

Often sharing new sketches features spicy (and sometimes even nude) depictions of his characters, and Mashima has been especially good to fans of the "Gruvia" pairing. This is especially true for the latest sketch which sees the two of them in a sultry embrace which would probably never have a place in the official series for its spiciness.

Although fans often imagine what the future for these two would look like, Mashima himself has offered up some suggestions too. He even once drew up what their child would look like, and while their relationship is one of the many that didn't get as quite a concrete confirmation as fans have wanted sketches like these help to make up the difference. These aren't "official" by any means, but seeing this kind of work from the original series creator is certainly a fun experience for fans! At the very least, it's a furthering of their pairing that can't quite seem to make it to the official franchise.

But what do you think? What do you think of Gray and Juvia's relationship over the course of the series? Was it developed well? Did the two of them get the couple confirmation they deserved or did there need to be more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

