Fairy Tail Creator Shares Adorable Natsu x Lucy Sketch

March 14th is a pretty important day in Japan for many as its the day many receive reciprocal gifts following Valentine's Day. The White Day holiday often serves as a special thank you for either romantic or courtesy gifts from the month before, and can be pretty revealing for special relationships in anime and manga too. One relationship that definitely needed clearing up when all was said and done was between Fairy Tail's Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia. The two had a ton of back and forth moments, and unfortunately left fans kind of hanging at the end of day.

Although the series has continued with an official sequel, 100 Years Quest, fans have always wondered what an official Natsu and Lucy relationship would look like. Series creator Hiro Mashima might have never pulled the trigger on the pairing in the main series, but has shared a few special glimpses of what that might look like with fans on Twitter.

Mashima recently shared a new sketch of the Natsu and Lucy duo to Twitter, and it's an adorable vision of the two of them celebrating White Day as Natsu gives Lucy a new gift. This implies that Lucy gave Natsu some chocolates for Valentine's Day, but it's up to each fan to decide whether or not these were obligatory chocolates.

Hiro Mashima was once asked directly by fans as to why he never quite made anything between Natsu and Lucy official, and revealed that he chose to keep Natsu as is to avoid any kind of furious response from fans. Rather than making Natsu choose between Lucy or Lisanna as romantic partners, Mashima kept Natsu as a neutral entity at the end of the day to avoid any trouble.

But through various sketches and other shares in the past, it's clear that Mashma probably would have decided on Lucy as the final romantic partner. If not only for the many explicit moments between the two, but for the fact that it definitely would have made sense considering how much the two cared for one another. But what do you think?

How do you feel about the way Natsu and Lucy's relationship was portrayed throughout Fairy Tail? Do you think there was an actual romance there, and if so, did Mashima get that across well enough by the end of its run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

