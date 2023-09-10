Fairy Tail Creator Shares Steamy Gray x Juvia Sketch

Fairy Tail's creator has really gone for full spice with a rather steamy look at Gray Fullbuster and Juvia Lockser's private life with a new sketch shared with fans! Fairy Tail is one of the most popular action and fantasy manga franchises out there today, and has been running for much longer than any fans might have ever expected to see. It's lived far beyond the end of its original run thanks to series creator Hiro Mashima continuing to show love for the franchise not only with a direct sequel manga but with tons of special sketches for the characters keeping them alive with fans in new ways.

This includes showing off more of the fan favorite couples that formed during the course of the Fairy Tail series too such as Gray and Juvia, who ended up becoming official by the time the series came to an end. For fans hoping to see even more of the Gray x Juvia dynamic, Fairy Tail series creator Hiro Mashima has been showing off even more of the duo than even fans had expected with a steamy new piece of art that showcases an intimate moment between the duo with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter). Check it out below:

What's Next for Fairy Tail?

Hiro Mashima is currently in the works on the final arc for his follow up series, Edens Zero, and is already starting on his next manga with Dead Rock now kicking off with Kodansha. But the Fairy Tail franchise will be branching out even more as the official sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, is getting an anime adaptation of its own in the near future. A release date has yet to be announced for the sequel anime, however, so if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel manga before the anime premieres, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics USA for an English language release.

They hype the events of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

