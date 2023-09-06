Fairy Tail Creator Unzips New Art of Gray Fullbuster

Fairy Tail's creator has gone all out with a fan favorite character once more with a new sketch of Gray Fullbuster that's showing off why Gray is one of the top fighters! Hiro Mashima is currently in the works on a brand new manga series, Dead Rock, with all sorts of new characters and a wild new setting, but the creator still has plenty of love for his past works. Often taking to social media to share fun or saucy new sketches of characters from Fairy Tail, it's one of the reasons fans are loving Mashima's overall presence online.

The Fairy Tail creator has previously gotten a lot of attention from fans of the series with some very open sketches of his particular fan favorites from the action fantasy series, and that's including favorites such as Gray. Fullbuster was one of the major standouts of the Fairy Tail guild due to his icy magic powers and resistance to clothing, and that continues with the newest sketch of the character from Hiro Mashima that sees Gray going shirtless once more. You can check it out below as shared by Hiro Mashima on X:

What's Next for Fairy Tail?

Hiro Mashima is currently focusing most of his efforts on officially bringing Edens Zero's manga run to an end, and getting Dead Rock started on its own journey, but it's far from over for Fairy Tail. There's actually an official sequel series titled Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, and it will soon be launching an official anime adaptation of its own, but there has yet to be a release window or date revealed for the new anime as of this writing. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel manga before the anime premieres, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics for fans in the West.

They hype the events of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

