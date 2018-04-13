‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Teases First Story Details

If you haven’t heard, the legacy of Fairy Tail is nowhere near finished. The manga might have wrapped last year under creator Hiro Mashima, but the artist told fans a slew of new stories are still to come. Not only will Fairy Tail be getting a spin-off series in the near future, but a sequel is already in the works. And, now, fans have a better idea of what that story will tell.

Recently, Kodansha Comics gave fans their first hint about the Fairy Tail sequel through its weekly magazine. The shonen publication put its latest issue out earlier this week in Japan, and it contained an official advert for Fairy Tail.

Thanks to Comic Natalie, fans learned a few things about the upcoming series in light of its announcement. According to reports, the sequel will be directly connected to the original manga’s last chapter and tell a future story. Kodansha Comics also said the series will focus on the present of Fairy Tail. So far, no details about the sequel’s staff or release has been shared, but the publisher assured fans details were coming down the line.

The new information confirms a hunch most fans had about the Fairy Tail sequel. The original manga’s finale all but assured new material would be coming as it left off with two rather large cliffhangers. Not only did chapter 545 skirt around the growing sexual tension between Natsu and Lucy, but it also had an opening ending. The chapter ended with Natsu’s usual gang going on an infamous 100-Year Quest, so the new story could pick up at any point during the lengthy adventure, so fans are excited to see how the series’ leads have changed during their time on the road.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

