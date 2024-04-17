Family Guy Cast Reflects on "Best Job Ever" Amid 25th Anniversary

The cast of one of Fox's biggest animated series take a look back at their time with the Griffins.

Family Guy making it to twenty-five years seemed like an impossibility in its early years. The animated series was initially canceled on Fox but would go on to be renewed once the DVDs and Cartoon Network's Adult Swim brought the Griffin family back to the public eye. To help celebrate its legendary anniversary, the cast assembled to share their thoughts on portraying Peter Griffin and his clan, confirming that they do indeed have the "best job ever".

Aside from talking about their jobs, series creator and voice of Peter, Seth MacFarlane, discussed how the show has managed to maintain its sense of humor for decades, "I was about to make a joke about the fact that, well, they've just caved to popular opinion and it's worked great. But I really do think that's not what most people are thinking when they watch "Family Guy." Audiences can smell the difference between social media virtue signaling and real offense. If it's real offense, you didn't get away with the comedy. One of the things that "Family Guy" has really tried to do every step of the way is to look at every joke and say, "OK, if we were called on the carpet, could we defend this in an intellectual way, and say, this is the point we were making?" There's an earnestness to that approach that I think has created sort of a shield around the show that continues to this day."

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

Lucky There's A Family Guy

In the roundtable interview with the cast, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, and Mila Kunis shared that they consider their time in Quahog to be the greatest gig of all time. The LA Times asked what keeps the actors coming back to the beloved animated series,

Borstein: Contract. [Laughter.] I mean, it's the greatest gift I've ever been given in my life.

Green: It's the best job ever.

Kunis: Greatest job of all time.

Family Guy, much like its animated counterpart The Simpsons, isn't planning on ending its series any time soon. In the same interview, MacFarlane stated that he doesn't seen the finale in sight and notes that as long as audiences are enjoying the surreal adventures of Quahog's most famous residents, the show must go on.

What do you think of Family Guy's titanic run? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Quahog.

Via The LA Times