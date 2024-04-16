Family Guy Creator Doesn't "See Good Reason" to End Show Anytime Soon

Family Guy is now celebrating its 25th anniversary and gearing up to wrap Season 22 of the animated sitcom, and the creator behind it all revealed that he doesn't see a "good reason" to stop the show yet! Family Guy has survived cancellation to go on and become one of the animated pillars of FOX's weekly programming over the years, and is now unthinkably celebrating 25 years of its existence long after many thought it would end. But as it continues even further, there's no sign of the series slowing down in the near future as it ramps up further.

As part of a special talk with the cast of the series for the L.A. Times, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was asked about whether there was a reason the series couldn't last for another 25 years. The cast referred to MacFarlane for the answer, and he reasserted an answer that he previously revealed about how he felt on the series' production. Noting that if the interest from the general audience is still there, MacFarlane and the rest of the Family Guy team will continue making the show.

Why Family Guy Won't End

"At this point, I don't see a good reason to stop," MacFarlane began. "People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes. It's a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night. There was a time when I thought, it's time to wrap it up. At this point, we've reached escape velocity. I don't know that there's any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, 'Eh, we don't care about 'Family Guy' anymore.' But that hasn't happened yet."

As Family Guy ends Season 22 with FOX this week, even with its new time slot the series is still drawing numbers and viewers across multiple platforms. With jokes breaking out into social media and memes, there's clearly a fondness for the series despite it being 25 years old at this point. If you wanted to check out the animated sitcom for yourself, you can catch up with all of the episodes thus far with Hulu.

