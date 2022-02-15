Family Guy Star Teases When She Will Quit the Show

One Family Guy star explained when she will quit the show. PopCulture.com sat down with Alex Borstein for an exclusive interview. During that conversation, she explained that she would put down the role of Lois Griffin when the writers didn’t have any more amazing material for her. It’s hard to imagine, but one day there probably won’t be more Family Guy to fall back on. Borstein has been there since the beginning voicing Peter’s wife. As the show enters the 21st season, a lot of fans are getting the same vibes as The Simpsons. Asking things like ‘How much longer can they keep doing this?’ Well, for the actress, the answer is a while. They’re still finding new angles to plug away at, and FOX is going to give them every opportunity to continue telling stories. In fact, the brass has been adamant that Family Guy is still raking in the viewership this far into its life, and doesn’t look like it’s slowing down. Check out what she had to say down below.

“I love those people, I love that character,” she said of the show. “As long as the writers are able to come up with stories that in some way are fresh and interesting. Every time I read a script, I laugh out loud. So, that’s my measure. My barometer is, if I’m still laughing when I receive a script, then it’s still a pleasure to do.”

FOX announced their renewal of Family Guy for Season 21 relatively recently. Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said that they’re keeping the series going.

“We have the shows for a few more years, and we expect to keep them as part of our lineup and part of the brand of our animation strategy for the time being,” Thorn said. “The Simpsons is still playing at the top of its game and so is Family Guy and not to mention, of course, Bob’s [Burgers].”

FX is the new home of Family Guy. Head of Business Operations for FX Networks, Chuck Saftler, talked about the move not too long ago.

“We are airing the absolute ultimate collection of animated adult comedies on cable television,” the head of Acquisitions in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s Networks division elabroated. “This line-up is comedy gold that will provide FXX viewers with belly laugh after belly laugh.”

