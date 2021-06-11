Far Cry Fans are Ready for Netflix's New Blood Dragon Animated Series

Far Cry fans are ready for the new animated series based off of the Blood Dragon spin-off game. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was one of the more surprising releases from Ubisoft as it expanded its Far Cry franchise (a practice that would continue later with releases like Far Cry: Primal). Launched as a standalone expansion to Far Cry 3 in 2013, Blood Dragon completely changed the aesthetics and world of the series to make it more in line with neon, retro-futuristic worlds of action movies in the 1980s. Now this world is coming back in a wholly new way.

Netflix announced during their special Geeked Week event (which has already seen tons of new anime announcements taking fans by surprise) that Far Cry will be expanding with two new animated series. While one of these projects is being kept under wraps for now, the second was announced to be a new project from Adi Shankar taking the world introduced in Fry Cry 3: Blood Dragon and expanding it into a whole new "remix" universe of all of the Ubisoft properties.

Breaking news! @Ubisoft allowed me to create a new Universe for them that acts as a “Blood Dragon remix” of all Ubisoft properties ... think Captain N: The Game Masters but good ... or the Bootleg Universe short films without copyright infringement! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/FuwZZji2J7 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

This announcement was not only a surprise, but it definitely took Far Cry and anime fans by storm as Ubisoft currently has a number of new animated works in progress. Read on to see what fans are saying about this new Blood Dragon universe coming our way, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!