Far Cry Fans are Ready for Netflix's New Blood Dragon Animated Series
Far Cry fans are ready for the new animated series based off of the Blood Dragon spin-off game. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was one of the more surprising releases from Ubisoft as it expanded its Far Cry franchise (a practice that would continue later with releases like Far Cry: Primal). Launched as a standalone expansion to Far Cry 3 in 2013, Blood Dragon completely changed the aesthetics and world of the series to make it more in line with neon, retro-futuristic worlds of action movies in the 1980s. Now this world is coming back in a wholly new way.
Netflix announced during their special Geeked Week event (which has already seen tons of new anime announcements taking fans by surprise) that Far Cry will be expanding with two new animated series. While one of these projects is being kept under wraps for now, the second was announced to be a new project from Adi Shankar taking the world introduced in Fry Cry 3: Blood Dragon and expanding it into a whole new "remix" universe of all of the Ubisoft properties.
Breaking news! @Ubisoft allowed me to create a new Universe for them that acts as a “Blood Dragon remix” of all Ubisoft properties ... think Captain N: The Game Masters but good ... or the Bootleg Universe short films without copyright infringement! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/FuwZZji2J7— Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021
This announcement was not only a surprise, but it definitely took Far Cry and anime fans by storm as Ubisoft currently has a number of new animated works in progress. Read on to see what fans are saying about this new Blood Dragon universe coming our way, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
A Far Cry anime series on Netflix based on Blood Dragon, aka the best thing the franchise has ever produced? SIGN ME UP. pic.twitter.com/Touaxrs65Z— Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) June 11, 2021
FAR CRY BLOODDRAGON ANIME?? YES— Chris! (@PunlshedGundam) June 11, 2021
they’re making an anime based on the Blood Dragon dlc from far cry. Might be sick— Elocin (@KingKageyamaa_) June 11, 2021
FAR CRY BLOOD DRAGON SYNTHWAVE ANIME.
FINALLY AN ANIME FOR ME 😂— Kane Hocking (@VividChim) June 11, 2021
Far cry blood dragon anime is not what I was expecting tbh— nonbinary plankton (@heck_engine) June 11, 2021
I will say I think it's bizarre that of all the Ubisoft properties that could've gotten the Netflix anime treatment, they went with the 8 year old, 6-hour Far Cry 3 expansion and not, like, Assassin's Creed or something.
I mean, Blood Dragon was hype, so whatever. Just seems odd— ThatMattKid (@That_MattKid) June 11, 2021
Cup head show, splinter cell anime, far cry anime, and captain lazerhawk. Interesting announcements!— Loggie (@NotMisterMaxon) June 11, 2021
A Far Cry anime series AND a new Castlevania following the story of Trevor and Sypha's son just got announced for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/NKT9Lx8J5E— Phil Shepherd (@PhilNeedsCoffee) June 11, 2021