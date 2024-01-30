Fate/Stay Night Remaster Announced

The time has come, Fate fans. It has been years since the franchise introduced Fate/Stay Night to the world. From the anime to the video game, the story is a staple with anime fans these days. Now, it seems Fate/Stay Night is getting a remaster, and it will allow fans to check out the original PlayStation Vita title.

Not long ago, Aniplex of America confirmed Fate/Stay Night is getting a remaster in early 2024. No exact date has been announced for the project at this time. However, we do know the game will be available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

"Seek the root of the Fate franchise. Return to where it all began," Aniplex shared. "This title is a remaster of the original PlayStation Vita title Fate/stay night Réalta Nua and is available for the first time in English and Simplified Chinese."

If you are not familiar with Fate/Stay Night, the series dates back to January 2004. The story was put together by Type-Moon, and it quickly became one of the biggest installments of the Fate franchise. The video game debuted alongside a popular manga by Datta Nishiwaki, and it wasn't long before an anime came around. Studio Dean oversaw the anime's success, and now Fate has gone on to spawn a lucrative franchise.

Fate/Stay Night is where the story all began, so there is no denying the story is due for a remaster. If you want to check out the series before the game's re-release, its anime is easy to stream. Fate/Stay Night is available on Crunchyroll. So if you want more information on the fantasy series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Raised by a mysterious sorcerer after the horrific death of his parents, Shiro Emiya has only just begun to help others using the small tidbits of magic that he's learned. However, when he's suddenly caught in a battle between two more powerful Magus, Shiro finds himself performing a spell above his expected ability, summoning the beautiful spirit warrior Saber to protect him! But safety is only momentary as Shiro and Saber now find themselves thrust into in a secret world of dark magic and deadly challenges: a no-holds barred duel to the death known as the Holy Grail War! At stake: a prize of unimaginable power. But can the inexperienced Shiro and Saber survive long enough to even enter the contest? First they'll have to withstand waves of treachery and assassination, even as Shiro scrambles to learn everything he'll need to know to stay alive as seven teams of Magus and Spirit Servants face off in mortal combat! The ultimate game of death and magic unfolds as the Holy War erupts in FATE/STAY NIGHT!"

