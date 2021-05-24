Fate/Stay Night's Final Heaven's Feel Film Announces Blu-ray Release

✖

Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] III. spring song announced an official Blu-ray release is on the way! Fate/stay night completed the final Heaven's Feel route of TYPE-MOON's original visual novel video game not with a full series like the first two routes, but with a feature film trilogy. With the first film releasing back in 2017, and the second in 2019, the official release of the third film had a few issues when it was hitting theaters. But while some fans in the United States might have missed its theatrical run last Fall, now they have an even better opportunity to check it out!

Aniplex of America has announced that Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] III. spring song will be releasing on limited and standard edition Blu-ray on August 17th. This release will include both a Japanese and English dubbed version of the film. For fans wanting to see it digitally, it will be available for purchase beginning on May 25th on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, and Vudu.

Both editions of the Blu-ray release will include extras such as trailers and commercial materials. The Limited Edition will feature a box with a special illustration from original character designer Takashi Takeuchi, a Digipak illustrated by director Tomonori Sudo, an original soundtrack, art book, an Animation Material deluxe booklet featuring staff interviews, and more.

The wait is over! “Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song” finally comes to Blu-ray! Complete your collection with the Limited Edition or Standard Edition when they release on August 17! Limited Edition: https://t.co/380NYW8hV0

Standard Edition: https://t.co/kJX3HyLLtj pic.twitter.com/QM2vL4acph — Fate/stay night USA (@FateStayNightUS) May 20, 2021

This final film wraps up the Heaven's Feel route completely and features a main cast of Noriaki Sugiyama and Bryce Papenbrook as Shirou Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi and Kari Wahlgren as Saber Alter, Kana Ueda and Mela Lee as Rin Tohsaka, and Noriko Shitaya and Cristina Vee as Sakura Matou.

Aniplex of America officially describes Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] III. spring song as such, "To save the girl, to enact the justice he's chosen...The young man will no longer turn a blind eye to the truth. Mages (Masters) and Heroic Spirits (Servants) work together in the battles of the Holy Grail War, a fight for an omnipotent wish-granting container called the Holy Grail. However, this war has become horribly twisted. A young woman named Sakura Matou, with the sins she has committed, drowns in the murky darkness.

A young man named Shirou Emiya, who vowed to protect Sakura, works together with Rin Tohsaka and throws himself into the raging battle to put a stop to the Holy Grail War. Illyasviel von Einzbern, as one of the few who knows the truth behind the conflict, confronts her own fate, while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. Will the young man’s wish reach her even as he challenges fate itself, battling against the rising tide? The Holy Grail War is coming to an end... The final battle is about to begin."

Will you be checking out how Fate/stay night brings the Heaven's Feel route comes to an end when it hits Blu-ray and digital? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!