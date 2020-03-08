Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Film Trilogy is Coming to U.S. Theaters this Spring

Fate/stay night is currently in the middle of celebrating its 15th Anniversary, and part of this major effort was the final film in a trilogy adapting the final arc left over from TYPE-MOON's original visual novel. With the Heaven's Feel route being slightly darker than the Fate and Unlimited Blade Works routes that have been adapted before, it ended up getting three different theatrical releases unlike the full anime TV series of its counterparts. With the other films making their way to theaters in North American, fans had been wondering whether or not the third film would also follow suit.

Luckily Aniplex of America and Fathom Events confirmed that not only will the final film be hitting theaters in the United States, but the first two films will also be returning to theaters for a limited double feature event the month before. As detailed by Fathom Events in a press release, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] I. presage flower & II. lost butterfly Double Feature (which includes the first two films of the trilogy) comes to United States theaters on Thursday, April 23. Tickets will go on sale for this event beginning on April 3rd with Fathom Events.

This will be followed by the release of the third and final film, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song, on Thursday, May 7th. Both events will feature special messages from the original Japanese cast of the film, and screenings of the third film will feature an additional look at the Japanese premiere of the final film (which is currently scheduled for March 28th).

Aniplex of America will be having a special North American premiere of the final film on April 17th, and they describe Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song as such, "Mages and Heroic Spirits work together in the battles of the Holy Grail War...a fight for an omnipotent wish-granting container called the Holy Grail. However, this war has become horribly twisted. A young woman named Sakura Matou, with the sins she has committed, drowns in the murky darkness. A young man named Shirou Emiya, who vowed to protect Sakura, works together with Rin Tohsaka and throws himself into the raging battle to put a stop to the Holy Grail War.

Illyasviel von Einzbern, as one of the few who knows the truth behind the conflict, confronts her own fate, while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. 'That's why...you'll need to grit your teeth, Sakura.' Will the young man’s wish reach her even as he challenges fate itself, battling against the rising tide? The Holy Grail War is coming to an end... The final battle is about to begin."

Excited to see how it all ends for this final Fate/stay night trilogy? Are you all up to date with the Fate franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.