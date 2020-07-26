Toonami Fans Can't Wait to See More of Fena: Pirate Princess

The first major surprise during Adult Swim Con's special Toonami edition Saturday evening was the announcement that Adult Swim and Crunchyroll would be teaming up for a brand new anime series titled Fena: Pirate Princess. This new original anime series will be animated by Production I.G. and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa, and is currently slated to run for 12 episodes. Although much of the production is still kept under wraps in terms of voice cast and general staff for the series, fans can expect the new anime to debut on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block and stream on Crunchyroll in 2021.

Fans are undoubtedly excited by the first look into the new series with a debut teaser trailer that featured many of the characters and moments coming to the new series. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll describe Fena: Pirate Princess as such, "Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire.

But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword 'Eden.' It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"

