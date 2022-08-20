Final Fantasy Producer Shares Love of One Piece

One Piece has been telling the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates for decades, with Eiichiro Oda currently working on the Final Arc of the series. While there are more than a few fans that have been following along with Monkey's quest to become the new king of the pirates, it would seem that a prominent producer within the Final Fantasy series has shared their love of the Shonen series. We don't expect to see Muggles dropped into the world of the Grand Line, it goes to show how influential One Piece has become.

Final Fantasy XIV has become a juggernaut when it comes to the landscape of video games that is massively multiplayer role-playing games. While One Piece has never received an MMORPG of its own, the Shonen franchise will return to the world of video games thanks to One Piece: Odyssey. Arriving as the latest game in a long string of entries from One Piece, the upcoming video game was dreamed up from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda and will introduce new characters to the franchise as the Straw Hat Pirates attempt to figure out the mysteries of an island they find themselves trapped on.

Naoki Yoshida, the producer of the popular MMORPG game, Final Fantasy XIV, took the opportunity to not only proclaim his love of the series but also took the opportunity to share his wish that "all of humanity would read One Piece":

Final Fantasy XIV producer Naoki Yoshida shared how much he's enjoyed One Piece recently, especially with the events of Chapter 1044: "I wish all of humanity would read One Piece" pic.twitter.com/asqRQ3lfjb — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) August 19, 2022

One Piece: Odyssey will release at some point this year, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. If you want more information about the upcoming video game, the official description of the role-playing entry from Bandai reads as such:

"A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy's missing straw hat…

During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

