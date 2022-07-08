One Piece Introduces New Heroine with Cute Sketch

Since One Piece first arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the creation of Eiichiro Oda is currently aiming to release its Final Arc via its manga, bringing the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates to a close. The next major video game for the world of the Grand Line, in a long line of games across countless consoles that allowed fans to take on the role of the Straw Hat Captain and his crew, is set to hit this year in One Piece: Odyssey, with the creator of the popular series giving us his take on a new character that will be entering the world of these famous anime swashbucklers.

The new character in question, who is set to appear before the Straw Hat Pirates on a mysterious island that the Thousand Sunny lands upon, is named Lim and seems to have unique powers of her own. While it hasn't been confirmed whether she ate a unique Devil Fruit, promotional material has shown Lim creating unique blocks out of thin air that can take on the proportions of energy as well as stone, while also hinting at the idea that she might be able to steal the powers of those around her. Friend or foe, Lim appears to be quite the powerful figure and might not take too kindly to Luffy and company.

Eiichiro Oda had taken the opportunity to show off the new character that is set to be added to the world of the Grand Line via One Piece: Odyssey, with the mangaka having a heavy hand in creating this new story that will land on a number of consoles:

The official name of the main female character of One Piece Odyssey is confirmed to be "Lim", designed by Oda himself pic.twitter.com/n6sgOZMZyV — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 30, 2022

The official description for One Piece: Odyssey, which will release at some point this year, reads as such:

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

One Piece: Odyssey will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this year, giving plenty of gamers the opportunity to dive back into the realm of the Grand Line.