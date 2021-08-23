Fire Force Cosplay Burns it Down With Hibana

✖

One fiery Fire Force cosplay really burns the house down with Princess Hibana! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series had caught fire with fans in big ways since it first made its debut back in 2015 with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and the anime's debut back in 2019 took this to the next level thanks to a stellar adaptation from the team at David Production. The characters in the series are some of the major reasons fans have come to love it over the course of the last few years, and fans have definitely staked their claim on their favorites already.

The series has some major fiery fighters enlisted in the various Special Fire Force Companies, and each one has their own unique captain as we have come to see with the first two seasons. The most unique out of all of them is definitely "Princess" Hibana, Captain of the Fifth Company and who fights with a cherry blossom like flame that she summons easily with each new battle. Now Hibana's heated persona has been awesomely brought to life through some fiery yet cool cosplay from artist @africa.jpg on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 10th Hashira 🦋 (@africa.jpg)

Fire Force brought its second season run to an end last December, and ended with a mysterious "To Be Continued" cliffhanger following its final episode. Unfortunately for fans, there has yet to any official word on whether or not the anime is indeed going to continue with another season as of this writing. There is certainly a lot of ground to cover from Okubo's manga series, and the anime is getting ready for one of its largest battles yet with the final string of episodes in the second season.

A third season would definitely be received well by fans, but it might be a while before we get to see that happen. Not only has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted production schedules for years to come, but it's also likely impacted which anime productions actually move forward and when. Then again, with the second season only wrapping last year, it could be another year or two, at the earliest, before we hear about potential new episodes.

What did you think of Fire Force's second season? Are you hoping a third one gets announced someday? What would you want to see from Hibana and the others in a third season?