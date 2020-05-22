Fire Force Season 2 Releases New Trailer, Confirms Summer Release

One of the most popular anime series that dropped last year in 2019 came in the form of Fire Force, and thanks to its popularity, it easily garnered a second season and the franchise has dropped a release window as well as a new trailer for the season two! With the upcoming story line promising to return to the fire fighting squad consisting of Shinra, Tamaki, and Iris to name a few, David Production looks like they're keeping the same high level of animation that made the first season such a hit among anime fans, exploring the world of the Infernals!

The second season will see the adventures of the Fire Force continue as they don't just continue to fight against Infernals, but attempt to stop the event known as the "Great Cataclysm", which is being fueled by the "Evangelist". Though Shinra and his squad continue to fight against monstrous fire beings, they have also run into rival fire fighting brigades that are looking to "one-up" them in their quest.

Fire Force's second season is slated to be released this July, with a specific release date yet to be revealed. The official website for Fire Force dropped not only this brand new trailer and release window, but also key visuals, new cast additions, returning voice actors, and several other details with regards to the series' return! The first season gave us a squad of fire fighters who relied on supernatural abilities to take down living flame beings and from the trailer, it's clear that the action is only going up from here!

The official description for Fire Force reads as such, for those who have yet to see it:

"Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?"

What do you think of this new trailer for Fire Force's second season? Will you be watching when it arrives this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demonic fire fighting!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.