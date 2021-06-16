✖

If you haven't read Fist of the North Star, we can understand the delay. The series is one of the best to ever come from Shonen Jump, and its legacy has influenced tons of hits we know today. Now, Viz Media has made it easier than ever to check in on the manga, so you best support its re-release ASAP.

Yes, the time has come! After a long wait, Fist of the North Star is back in print, and Viz Media is overseeing the release. The announcement was made last fall about Fist of the North Star's return, and its first hardcover volume has hit shelves at last.

Fist of the North Star, Vol. 1 is now available! Learn more: https://t.co/T6rzthhLOr pic.twitter.com/80LxcHW33B — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 15, 2021

"In a post-apocalyptic world, humanity has risen from the ashes of nuclear war to a nightmare of endless suffering. It is a time of chaos," Viz Media describes the manga. "Warlords and gangs of savage marauders and warlords rule the broken ruins of civilization, terrorizing and enslaving the survivors. Life has become a brutal struggle for existence and death the only release."

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Fist of the North Star, the action series debuted in 1983 under the watch of Buronson and Tetsuo Hara. The pair carried the series for five years before Fist of the North Star closed in August 1988. Over the years, multiple adaptations of the story have gone live from anime to books and even live-action shorts. But as the series aged, it became harder for fans stateside to find Fist of the North Star volumes. This is where Viz Media stepped in, and its re-release can be found online here. Currently, the first volume retails for $20 USD.

What do you think of this long-awaited reprint? Are you going to be picking up Fist of the North Star? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.