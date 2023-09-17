FLCL: Shoegaze Release Date Announced

FLCL is currently in the midst of a comeback with the first of its third and fourth seasons of the franchise, and Adult Swim has announced that FLCL: Shoegaze will be getting a much earlier release date than expected with Adult Swim's Toonami programming block! FLCL recently kicked off the first of its two planned new seasons taking the anime franchise in new directions, and FLCL: Grunge revealed a fully CG animated take on it all with its new season currently airing. But it seems like the next season is already on the way much sooner than expected with both a first look and a release date.

During the latest episode of FLCL: Grunge airing on Toonami, it was announced that FLCL: Shoegaze is already scheduled for a premiere on Saturday, September 30th at midnight with Toonami as well. The on-air announcement also came with the first real look at the new season of FLCL that showcases a return from the CG animated production seen in FLCL: Grunge. You can check out the FLCL: Shoegaze announcement promo as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter to get ready for the new season:

Check out the on-air preview for FLCL Shoegaze, which premieres on #Toonami on September 30th at midnight! pic.twitter.com/Mq6t1JQ1sj — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 17, 2023

What to Know for FLCL: Shoegaze

There's not much known about what to expect from FLCL: Shoegaze's story, unfortunately, but we'll be able to see it in action soon enough when it premieres on Saturday, September 30th at midnight with Toonami. This also means that FLCL: Grunge will be ending with only three episodes to tell its story, and that makes it all the more compelling to catch up with before it ends. If you wanted to see FLCL: Grunge before the next season of the FLCL anime hits, you can now find FLCL: Grunge streaming on Max.

Adult Swim teases the new season as such, "Prequel to the original FLCL. While the adults have no hope for tomorrow, the youth accept the decline and poverty of the city as an ordinary part of their reality, until Haruko throws the city into chaos." MontBlanc Pictures is handling the CG animation production for FLCL: Grunge, and the first episode is teased as such, "Haruko, disguised as a hostess, visits a sushi restaurant with the mayor, followed by a Medical Mechanic robot who threatens to destroy the planet."

