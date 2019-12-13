Food Wars Teases Important Announcement

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump will soon be having its yearly celebration of many of its franchises with the Jump Festa convention running December 21-22, and it’s here that many of the franchises from the magazine will either be making major announcements or detailing what’s to come in the future. This includes series such as Dragon Ball Super, Dr. Stone, and now Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma is teasing that it will be making an important announcement during the weekend of the convention as well. But it’s not exactly quite clear what this announcement will be.

According to listings spotted by Ryokutya2089, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma will debut an announcement for the series during Jump Festa 2020 and will even have a special live broadcast through YouTube featuring members of the anime series’ cast and series creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shokugeki no Soma” (Food Wars) will have an important announcement at Jump Festa 2020 https://t.co/THxxNf4QZv pic.twitter.com/WOZiftCwv3 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) December 12, 2019

It’s not quite clear what this announcement will be pertaining to considering that the fourth season of the anime has already been confirmed to run for 25 episodes. With the series reaching its tenth episode with the latest release, and ending its first batch of 12-13 episodes by Jump Festa, there’s definitely a curiosity what this is referring too.

The first might be showcasing the second half of its fourth season, or it could be anything from a feature film to a live-action adaptation. But while the fourth season still has long to go, there’s also a hope that the series wraps everything up with a better bow than the original manga’s ending. Then again, the original manga might have come to an end wrapped, but Yuto Tsukuda spoke to ComicBook.com about potentially returning to the series someday with a sequel or a spin-off story, “I cannot particularly think of writing a sequel for now. Just as the fans, I decided to say bye to Soma and all characters when concluded the story. However, if I would have an opportunity in the future, I’m sure I would be very happy as if I met my old friends.”

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.