Food Wars! Finale Shares Surprising NSFW Scene

Warning! Major spoilers for the final chapter of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma below!

Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki’s Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma immediately got the attention of Weekly Shonen Jump readers for a litany of reasons. As an action series without much physical action, it had to make up the difference with a good gimmick. It’s heightened reactions to tasty food invoked all kinds of imagery, most of which were incredibly sensual. But even with these reactions, the series never quite went fully NSFW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that’s all changed for the final chapter of the series in which Soma and Erina are forced to cook against one another in order to craft a dish the world has never seen before. Surprisingly, this results in a reaction never seen before either as once Erina tastes Soma’s food, fans get a fully nude depiction of the character.

On page four of the final chapter of the series, Erina gets a page that depicts her fully nude reacting in a pretty NSFW fashion to Soma’s newest dish. Now the series has done these kinds of reactions in the past, but there’s something distinctly different here as her pose is clearly explicit. Not only that, there’s no shot of food on the panel like other wild reactions in the past.

This nudity does eventually make sense within the context of the chapter as this unseen reaction befits the dish touted as Soma’s greatest dish yet. There’s another nude shot on page 11 of the series as it’s tied to her “gifting” ability. While other members of her family had gifting powers that resulting in either stripping of their clothes or others, Erina’s actually destroys the building around her.

But after this, the series comes to an end. It seems fitting to end on the most explicit reaction in the series thus far, and there’s no telling just how much more explicit these reactions would have gotten if the series continued. It’ll be tough to adapt this Erina scene into the coming anime seasons, that’s for sure.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.