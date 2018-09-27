‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals BTS-Inspired Dancing Emote

It looks like BTS is about to make one of its biggest debuts to date. The hugely popular group is dominating charts worldwide with its music, but it seems the band is about to bring its sleek dancing to one of gaming’s biggest titles.

Yes, that’s right. According to a new leak, BTS will get their own dancing emote in Fortnite soon.

Over on Twitter, a reported video of the emote went live thanks to FNBR Leaks. The clip, which can be seen above, has the dance labeled under the name “Smooth Moves” — and the moves are definitely smooth.

As you can see, the avatar on screen is performing a series of dance moves, and BTS fans will recognize them easily. The reel begins with the avatar performing moves from BTS’ “Fire” but that choreography isn’t alone. The avatar goes on to perform bits of “DNA”, “Mic Drop”, “Save Me”, and “Blood Sweat & Tears”.

So far, there is no word on how this emote is unlocked or whether games must unlock a certain achievement to use it. For now, it seems the new emote will go live when Fortnite season six does, and that launch will happen later today. Epic Games has yet to comment on the leaked clip, and Big Hit Entertainment has been quiet on BTS’ end. Still, the emote would come at the perfect time as the band did just tackle the Fortnite challenge.

For those who missed it, BTS appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week. It was there the Korean boy band took on the Fortnite Dance Challenge, and each member gave their take on the game’s infamous emotes. The ‘Worm’ was done by Jungkook while J-Hope took care of the ‘Robot’. Even Suga stepped in with the ‘Tidy’ shuffle, and the entire group ended the challenge with some synced flossing.

So, will this new emote make you try out Fornite? How excited do you think Jungkook is to try out this addition? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!