Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Releases New Opening, Ending: Watch

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has officially begun the second half of the anime's run as part of the now premiering Winter 2024 anime schedule, and with it has premiered a new opening and ending theme for the series! Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was one of the surprising new anime adaptation debuts of the Fall 2023 anime schedule as it adapted Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's original manga series in a compelling new way. The slice of life series had plenty of great moments in its first half, and now the series has started its second cour of episodes for its debut season.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be tackling the First-Class Mage Exam arc beginning with the next episode of the series, but has started out its second cour with Episode 17 of the anime. This newest episode also comes with a new opening theme titled "Sunny" as performed by Yorushika, and you can watch it in the video above. The ending theme for the second cour is still "Anytime Anywhere" as performed by milet, but there's a new sequence that you can watch below.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be adapting the First-Class Mage Exam arc with the next half of the anime's debut season, and with it will be introducing tons of new characters as seen in the new opening. Joining the voice cast are the likes of Azumi Waki as Kanne, Sayumi Suzushiro as Lawine, Kisho Taniyama as Wirbel, Ikumi Hasegawa as Übel, Jiro Sato as Denken, Shohei Komatsu as Land, Eiji Hanawa as Richter, Shizuka Ishigami as Laufen, Kanae Ito as Ehre, Haruka Terui as Sense, and Tarusuke Shingaki as Genau.

You can find the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as such, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

How do you like the new opening and ending sequences for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End?