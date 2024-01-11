Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Cosplay Brings Frieren to Life

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was one of the most surprising new anime releases to hit last year, and now one magical cosplay has brought its lead character, Frieren, to life! The anime adaptation taking on Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's original manga series has been a relatively quiet hit as more fans continue to discover how great of an adaptation it has been over the course of its run so far. As the anime kicks off a new arc this year and enters its second wave of episodes for its debut season, there will be even more opportunities to fall in love with its central cast.

At the center of it all is Frieren herself as she goes on a whole new journey to better remember the friends she had adventured to defeat the Demon Lord with years before, and the series is showcasing how she's getting a better grasp of the people around her as she comes to terms with the way she views time differently than others. Now this star has come to life in a whole new way thanks to some truly magical cosplay from artist yuterri on Instagram. Check it out.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is now adapting the First-Class Mage Exam arc with the next half of the anime's debut season airing during the Winter 2024 anime schedule. Joining the voice cast for the new episodes are the likes of Azumi Waki as Kanne, Sayumi Suzushiro as Lawine, Kisho Taniyama as Wirbel, Ikumi Hasegawa as Übel, Jiro Sato as Denken, Shohei Komatsu as Land, Eiji Hanawa as Richter, Shizuka Ishigami as Laufen, Kanae Ito as Ehre, Haruka Terui as Sense, and Tarusuke Shingaki as Genau.

You can find the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as such, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

