Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms Major Event for the U.S. Ahead of Season 3

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is now in the works on the anime’s return for Season 3, but it’s bringing a major event to the United States to help fans get through the year in the meantime. The anime adaptation for Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s hit Fantasy manga series made its highly anticipated return for its second season earlier this year, and quickly became one of the most talked about new releases of 2026 overall. It was much better received than the first season, and fans loved seeing Frieren and the others again.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has thankfully quickly confirmed Season 3 of the anime would be in the works shortly after the second season came to an end, but it’s going to be quite a while before it makes its return to our screens. Thankfully there’s something else to enjoy soon enough as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is going international for its new concert tour with a United States appearance set for later this October at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Concert Comes to the United States

We are happy to announce that

Frieren Film Concert will engage

in a limited number of international performances,

the first of which will be

at the legendary Stern Auditorium /

Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.



Please stay tuned for more details

that will be announced… pic.twitter.com/T278cTuSxi — 『葬送のフリーレン』アニメ公式 (@Anime_Frieren) August 1, 2026

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Film Concert 2026 is an official new tour kicked off for the anime franchise in Japan this month, and a new update has now confirmed that it will also be offering a limited number of international dates on the tour. The first international date will be on October 4th at Carnegie Hall in New York, but further details about potential ticket prices and availability have yet to be revealed as of this time. And this is going to be something you’re going to want to check out if you’re a big fan.

This special concert tour features Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End composer Evan Call performing music from the series alongside cool visuals from the anime with artist milet, who performed the ending themes for the first two seasons, performing both “Anytime Anywhere” and “The Story of Us” together with the full orchestra. It also features exclusive goods sold only at the event in Japan, so hopefully the international dates for the tour include those special extras as well. But time will tell in future updates to come.

When Does Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of Shogakukan

This new event getting a United States date is going to be big news for fans as it’s going to be quite a while before the anime actually makes its full comeback with its next wave of episodes. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 is currently scheduled for a release in October 2027 as part of the Fall 2027 anime schedule, and that puts it a little over a full year out from its eventual debut. So now is the best time to go back and catch up with everything that has happened in the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 will be adapting The Golden Land arc of the manga, and pit Frieren and the others against their strongest demonic threat in the series to date. If you thought that the second season was lacking in the explosive action that was seen in the first season, this third season should be bringing it all back to screens with some major action that we’ve all been waiting to see. With this new concert tour, hopefully there will be other international tour dates revealed soon too.