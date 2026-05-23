Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Returns With a New Anime Ahead of Season 3

The exciting Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End reached its conclusion in March this year after teasing the manga’s best arc yet. The series continues the journey of Frieren and her party as they continue their travels to the North after Fern became a First Class Mage. The destination, Aureole, where souls of the dead rest, is still far ahead, but the group doesn’t plan on stopping before they reach the legendary place. The latest season covered the Continued Travels and the Divine Revolte Arc, while also setting up the Golden Land Arc. Following the season finale in March this year, the official website of the anime confirmed a collaboration with Universal Studios Japan. The collab aims to create a new real-life attraction based on the story and will open on May 30th, 2026.

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As the date of the event draws near, the official website has released a new anime following the chibi versions of the beloved characters to hype up the project. The visuals are the same as the mini-series, which aired around the same time as the anime was ongoing. The latest anime video features Frieren and her old party as they try out new magic spells during their journey. They also acquired a new magic book, but Frieren is unable to understand what it’s about since it has USJ written on it.

What Will Happen in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3?

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The anime will return in October next year with Season 3 to adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc from the manga. Right after the Season 2 finale, the official website confirmed the release window along with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction. The journey will bring Frieren and her party to the rumored land of gold, where they will encounter the character.

While Fern and Stark have no idea yet whether such a land even exists, the anime revealed that it’s the hometown of Denken, a First Class Mage who took the exam along with Fern and the other examinees. Due to unforeseen powers, everything in his hometown has been transformed into gold. The party will reunite with him in the upcoming season and help him in his ordeal as he prepares for his death at his enemy’s hands.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga Is Still on Indefinite Hiatus

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While fans await the anime’s return, the manga continues its indefinite hiatus and hasn’t dropped any updates on its return. The hiatus was announced in October last year due to the poor health of the creators, Kanehito Yamada (writer) and Tsukasa Abe (illustrator), as it allowed them more time to work on the series at their own pace.

It was the second indefinite hiatus of the series last year, since it resumed its publication briefly in July following a hiatus in January. While both creators have taken time for rest, they are also diligently working on the story without compromising their health. The hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule, and the series is expected to return with new chapters in a few months.

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