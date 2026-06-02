Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms New Anime Release Ahead of Season 3

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is now in the works on Season 3 of the anime, and the franchise has announced that a major new anime release is going to be hitting long before that. The anime adaptation for Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s hit manga series has been one of the standout fantasy anime hits of the last few years, and it’s even bigger than ever before as the second season of the series ended up doing much better with fans that the first time around. So now fans are waiting eagerly for the third season.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 is now in the works for a release next year, but there’s still going to be plenty to enjoy through the rest of the year. This includes a new Frieren Film Concert 2026 event coming to Japan later this Summer. This event will feature a live orchestra together with footage from the anime’s first two seasons to offer a whole new kind of experience. You can check out the newly released poster for the coming event below.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Film Concert 2026 Announced

Courtesy of Shogakukan

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Film Concert 2026 will be coming to Japan later this August, and features footage from both seasons of the anime thus far. This new illustration will be available exclusively to those fans attending the event with specialty goods, and the concert will also feature composer Evan Call in person. milet, who performed the ending themes for both seasons, has also been confirmed to perform both “Anytime Anywhere” and “The Story of Us” together with a full orchestra. But unfortunately, this is another cool event that currently is only limited to Japan.

Thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see much more of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End in action as Season 3 of the anime is now in the works for a release sometime in October 2027. The third season is going to pick up right from where the anime all left off, so make sure you catch up with all of the anime thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll (with both a Japanese and English dub available). There’s plenty of time to do so, and you’ll see why it’s been such a big hit so far.

What to Know for Frieren Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 is now in the works for a release in October 2027, and it will be adapting the Golden Land arc from the original manga release. This arc is the longest of the arcs seen adapted in the anime thus far, and offers some big moments that fans might have been hoping to see more of in the second season. Which ultimately was its biggest drawback as it wasn’t around for nearly as long as fans wanted it to run for.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End isn’t all about huge set pieces or moments, but part of the fun is being able to sink into the long journey that Frieren and the others are taking. It’s about the smaller moments of their lives in between big fights, and there unfortunately just wasn’t enough of that in the second season. That should change with the upcoming third season.

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