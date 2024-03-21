Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Meets Zelda in Breath of the Wild Crossover

Elves remain popular characters in multiple mediums in the entertainment world, with Zelda's Link being a top video game characters and Frieren's titular character being the same for the anime world. While the worlds of Hyrule and Journey's End give us very different elves, one artist has taken the opportunity to fuse these two universes. Thanks to her magical abilities and long experience, Frieren would give Link a run for his money.

Zelda: Breath of The Wild first released for the Nintendo Wii U, receiving a subsequent release on the Nintendo Switch. While many Legend of Zelda entries would routinely imagine new takes on Link and Zelda, Breath of The Wild was unique in that it received a direct sequel in Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. While the beloved video game franchise has never received an anime, Nintendo has previously announced that the series will receive a live-action film thanks to Sony Pictures. Considering The Legend of Zelda's story, we're crossing our fingers that we'll one day see it translated into an anime adaptation.

The Legend of Frieren

An artist on social media, Ononotsu, took the opportunity to imagine Frieren dropped into Hyrule. Thanks to her long history and her magical acumen, the anime protagonist would work well in fighting against Gannon and the other creatures of the video game world. With Frieren: Beyond Journey's End recently ending its first season, anime fans are waiting to see if a second season is on the way.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out one of the hottest new anime series on the block, you can watch the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the heartfelt series, "Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure."

